FY2022 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Boosted by National Bank Financial

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter.
TransAlta stock opened at C$13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.17. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.85 and a 1-year high of C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.82%.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.