FY2022 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Boosted by National Bank Financial

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$18.00 target price on TransAlta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

TransAlta stock opened at C$13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.17. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.85 and a 1-year high of C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.