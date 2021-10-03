FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $387.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $409.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.