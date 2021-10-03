FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Issued By Oppenheimer

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.79.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Shares of C opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.