FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.98. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KL. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.54. The company has a market cap of C$13.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$67.99.

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,419,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,095,000. Insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420 in the last three months.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.