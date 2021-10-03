Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 6.5%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 23,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,033,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YMM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.21.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $57,879,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

