FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Shares Sold by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its position in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.08% of FS Development Corp. II worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,386,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,984,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSII opened at $10.20 on Friday. FS Development Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

