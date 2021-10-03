Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $15.79

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.79, but opened at $16.50. Frontier Group shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1,030 shares.

ULCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

