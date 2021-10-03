Frisch Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.05. 7,912,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,113,382. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56. The company has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.95.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

