Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 106.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 865,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at about $2,280,000.

Shares of PSEP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. 39,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,291. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

