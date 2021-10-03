Frisch Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,334. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $57.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

