Frisch Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

Shares of DIS traded up $6.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.01. 12,165,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,596,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 288.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.81.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

