Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $5.82 Million Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Unity Software by 127.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $2,746,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $3,709,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $126.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $762,875.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $8,505,675.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,525 shares of company stock valued at $119,396,105 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

