Freemont Management S.A. Acquires 18,700 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 3.1% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $310.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.91. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.79 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

