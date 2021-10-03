Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Holdings Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,400 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 219.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

