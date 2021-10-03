Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $23,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,334,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of FOCS opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

