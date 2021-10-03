Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Down 71.5% in September

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the August 31st total of 753,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.79. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGC. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Flora Growth in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

