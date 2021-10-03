FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000.

Get FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASET opened at $32.53 on Friday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.