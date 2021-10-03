Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Down 73.6% in September

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 87,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PFD remained flat at $$15.76 on Friday. 20,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,685. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

