FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Short Interest Update

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FTLF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. 252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331. FitLife Brands has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $55.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $70.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.15.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 38.93% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

