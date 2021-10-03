FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

