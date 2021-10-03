First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Down 80.5% in September

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FGB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,194. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.