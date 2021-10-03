First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 114,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

