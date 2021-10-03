First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTLB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. 1,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,918,000.

