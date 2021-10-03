First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

RNEM opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.843 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter.

