First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
RNEM opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $51.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.843 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.