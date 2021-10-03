First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 29,492 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 251,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

