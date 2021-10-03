First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE FAM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAM. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 89.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 564.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 60,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 172.6% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 130,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 82,825 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

