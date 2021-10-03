First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.50

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 48043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $560.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.61.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.16 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

