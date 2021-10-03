First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $67.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

