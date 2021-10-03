Financial Analysis: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) versus Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cryo-Cell International shares are held by institutional investors. 53.8% of Cryo-Cell International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Cryo-Cell International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.15 $77.57 million N/A N/A Cryo-Cell International $31.10 million 3.27 $3.63 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Cryo-Cell International.

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cryo-Cell International has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Cord Blood and Cryo-Cell International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Cryo-Cell International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Cryo-Cell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54% Cryo-Cell International 12.89% -348.19% 6.02%

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Cryo-Cell International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation service and to advance regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage; and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use. The Prepacyte CB segment refers to the processing technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. The company was founded on September 11, 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

