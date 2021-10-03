Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Short Interest Up 135.8% in September

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the August 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. 49,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,625. The company has a current ratio of 19.06, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

