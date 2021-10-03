Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.18.

RACE opened at $209.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.89. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

