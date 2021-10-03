Ferguson’s (FERG) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson stock opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $148.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.35. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $192,479,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $2,034,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $93,346,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $5,695,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $1,517,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.