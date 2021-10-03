Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8,150.00 and last traded at $8,150.00. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,125.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8,137.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,108.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $236.95 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $80.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $108.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans.

