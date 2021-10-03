Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 41.6% in September

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DUO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 97,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.97. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

