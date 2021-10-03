FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $415.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $303.00.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $376.80.

FDS opened at $394.13 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.25 and a 200-day moving average of $343.58.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $10,505,845. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

