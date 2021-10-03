Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

