EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of EVRZF stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. EVRAZ has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $10.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.03%.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

