Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.13% of Evergy worth $156,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 19,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,208. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

