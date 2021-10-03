Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Up 6%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) rose 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 8,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,278,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 191,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 16.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after acquiring an additional 213,374 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at about $27,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 52,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 19.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

