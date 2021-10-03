Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,015 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Evans Bancorp worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $38.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.22. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. Analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $86,796. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

