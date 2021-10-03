EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Achieves $12.19 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 73.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $12.19 million and $4,773.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.64 or 0.00678052 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,332,081,062 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

