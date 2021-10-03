ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Holdings Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MJ. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $14.43 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

