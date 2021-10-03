Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.29. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 64,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

