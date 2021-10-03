Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.40.

TSE:ERO opened at C$22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.71. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$17.24 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

