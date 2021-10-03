Ergoteles LLC Sells 4,934 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $217,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Select Medical stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

