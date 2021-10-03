Ergoteles LLC Makes New $655,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,961,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,493,000 after acquiring an additional 525,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 444,559 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

