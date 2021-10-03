Ergoteles LLC Invests $678,000 in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

