Ergoteles LLC Invests $664,000 in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.41% of Aspen Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 157.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,750 shares of company stock valued at $315,410. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $137.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

