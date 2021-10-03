Ergoteles LLC Invests $619,000 in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 146,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $4.25 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

