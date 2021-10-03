Ergoteles LLC Has $682,000 Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,313,000 after buying an additional 61,357 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

